Following another stormy stretch of weather earlier this week, rain chances will fall slightly this weekend, leading to more dry time and sunshine across South Florida.

Expect lots of sunshine this Saturday morning with a developing westerly wind, which will heat up highs into the upper 80s to low 90s by the early afternoon. Then after 2PM, a few showers and storms could develop across western portions of the metro before pushing toward the coast. Given lower moisture levels today, rain chances will peak at a 40% chance during the late-afternoon hours and it will not be a washout today.

Sunday will be quite similar with a nice start and lows generally in the mid to upper 70s, then a few showers and storms will be around during parts of the afternoon and evening hours. Many areas will be dry throughout the day, enjoying partly cloudy skies.

By Monday, moisture levels will increase from our next disturbance, drawing up that moisture from the Caribbean Sea. This will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms, primarily in the afternoon. Rain chances will be at a 50% chance with highs near the 90F mark. Again, it won’t be a washout but Monday does look to be the wettest day out of the next 7 days across South Florida.

Beyond then for the remainder of next week, it will trend relatively drier once again, especially starting Wednesday as we experience a subtle pattern chance. As of now, South Florida should expect fewer showers and storms and more sunshine, but that will also allow for warmer temperatures with highs in the low to mid 90s at many locations along with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits.