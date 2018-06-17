Few Sunday Storms this Father’s Day

We are still seeing hazy skies with lingering Saharan dust over South Florida to kick off this Father’s Day.

The dust will be met with more moisture and bump up our rain chances for Sunday. Expect spotty showers with inland storms starting Sunday afternoon through the evening hours. The potential will be present for strong storms to bring small hail, gusty winds, lightning and anytime downpours.

The shift to an unsettling air mass will continue into the start of the work week. An area of clouds and rain, surface trough to get technical, will move in our direction. This will bring scattered showers and storms to the metro and coastal communities to on Monday morning before the east breeze pushes the activity inland by the afternoon and evening hours.

As we cruise into the middle of the week, high pressure looks to build in over South Florida and bring the more seasonal AM showers and PM inland storms back to our forecast.

TROPICS

The window for growth is getting smaller for an area of disorganized showers & storms over the Gulf waters. Tropical development remains low. But, heavy rain & gusty winds will be an issue for the Texas coast & SW Louisiana today.

