Few Strong Storms Later

Weak cold front stretching from the Gulf of Mexico into the Southeast United States will keep steering winds out of the Southwest. It should allow for plenty of heat and humidity to be around and help temperatures climb into the low to middle 90’s in the afternoon. Sea breeze storms will start West and move to the East. Similar day like Tuesday. A few strong storms possible producing heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, gusty winds and even small-size hail. Flooding in some areas can’t be ruled out.

As front fades over the Southeast United States, high pressure will build in from the Western Atlantic Ocean helping winds to veer off the ocean. This will allow for our typical Summer weather pattern to return over the weekend. Therefore, look forward to a passing coastal shower in the morning, followed by inland storms in the afternoon. High temperatures near average (90 to 91 degrees).

Lobster mini-season is underway and boating conditions look good. Seas will be around 2 feet with winds out of the Southwest at 5 to 10 knots. Daytime storms may create higher wind and seas at times. Get out early!

Today in the Tropics

The National Hurricane Center is suggesting that an area of low pressure could form along the cold front hovering over the Northwestern Gulf of Mexico into the Southeastern United States tonight. As the front fades, this low will be located over warm waters where some gradual development will be possible. They are giving this area a low chance of developing into something stronger through the next five days.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7