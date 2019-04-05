Few Steamy Showers

Yesterday was super soggy and a record-setting day for Miami with 1.59″ of rain and in Marathon coming with a high temperature of 89 degrees. Friday looks drier with isolated steamy showers.
Over the weekend, the winds will remain out of the South-Southeast to pump in the heat. What is typical for this time of year is 82 degrees and the forecast calls for highs to range in the upper 80’s. However, early next week a front approaches and rain returns. Most models are showing it could be widespread. Temperature wise, it remains above average with no noticeable changes.
Have a great weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7