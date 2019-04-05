Few Steamy Showers

Yesterday was super soggy and a record-setting day for Miami with 1.59″ of rain and in Marathon coming with a high temperature of 89 degrees. Friday looks drier with isolated steamy showers.

It was super soggy yesterday. Record rainfall set in Miami with 1.59" and Marathon set new record high temperature coming in at 89 degrees. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/xe75kCszJm — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 5, 2019

Over the weekend, the winds will remain out of the South-Southeast to pump in the heat. What is typical for this time of year is 82 degrees and the forecast calls for highs to range in the upper 80’s. However, early next week a front approaches and rain returns. Most models are showing it could be widespread. Temperature wise, it remains above average with no noticeable changes.

Rain chance is lower today. Only a chance of isolated showers on the breeze through early afternoon. Much wetter for North & Central Florida. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/da6LFRcIcP — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 5, 2019

Have a great weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7