A few areas of fog have developed this morning around inland locations. It should dissipate by sunrise.

The chance for scattered showers will be possible today as we tap into some Atlantic moisture it pushes onshore. By tonight, fog is likely to develop once again.

A weak front stalls and eventually fades by midweek over North-Central Florida. This will allow another area of high pressure to build into the region and regain control of our weather pattern.

Outside of an isolated shower, it will be mostly dry. However, unseasonably warm with overnight lows in the low 70’s and highs in the mid 80’s.

King Tides will be an issue through tomorrow.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7