Few More Showers Tonight

Rain chance slightly goes up tonight as most of the models are showing that we could tap into some moisture passing to our South. Added shower activity possible overnight for portions of Miami-Dade and Florida Keys. Looking most dry the remainder of the week. By the weekend, a “Fall Front” will likely arrive to bring down temperatures back to average and humidity just a notch for the upcoming.

Keeping our fingers crossed that models are right and a nice change will take place next week!

Chance for rain slightly gets bumped up tonight. Get all the details on Today in Florida! @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/pWQxeD2Yda — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 16, 2018

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7