The big story this weekend is soon-to-be Imelda in the Bahamas. The good news is it will stay east of us here in South Florida, but we will see some indirect effects with our weather.

Starting with today, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with scattered gusty storms in the afternoon. Highs will be around 90 degrees today.

Future Imelda will make its closest approach to South Florida on Sunday. It will be a breezy day with a few outer rain bands making bringing gusty winds and heavy downpours to the area. Rougher seas and rip currents are also a concern on the beaches.

Looking ahead to next week, this future tropical system will very likely be toward our north and east, either over the Southeast US or southwest Atlantic but will still have an influence on our location conditions.

That includes higher seas and a rip current danger starting Sunday and persisting through at least mid next week.

At least on land, we’re likely to enter a drier weather stretch for most of next week — finally! Future Imelda — will help steer in drier air from the north and west, leading to the daily risk for only some isolated showers and storms.

Given the drier conditions and a westerly wind, that means it will turn hotter with highs in the low to mid 90s next week, which could tie or break records at times!

Tropical update

All eyes are on Potential Storm Nine in the Southern Bahamas. Nine is expected to become Tropical Storm Imelda while moving north across the Bahamas this weekend.

Nine is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to the Bahamas this weekend. This includes strong gusty winds of 39+ MPH winds, heavy rain, storm surge, rough seas, and an isolated tornado. As a result, tropical storm warnings have been issued for the Bahamas.

The National Hurricane Center expects Potential Storm Nine to organize into Tropical Storm Imelda while moving north across the Bahamas this weekend. It could become a hurricane by early next week as it approaches the coastline of the SE United States.

Regardless of the exact track, even if the system gets closer to the US, heavy rainfall and flooding will be a concern from parts of the Carolinas through the Mid-Atlantic next week.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Humberto has rapidly intensified into the Category 4 Hurricane with 145 MPH winds. Humberto is expected to become a Category 5 this weekend, and could pass uncomfortably close to Bermuda next week before turning out to sea.