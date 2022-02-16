High rip current risk Atlantic beaches of South Florida.

Rough marine conditions Atlantic and Biscayne Bay waters continues.

Today temperatures are mild to start in the upper 60’s to low 70’s with a distant area of high pressure still dominating our weather providing for an onshore flow. That onshore flow, is producing gusty winds ranging between 20-30 mph. Our strong winds today will drag in some moisture located over the Bahamas, but they will be quick-movers.

Less moisture is expected for Thursday as winds veer out of the Southeast. Temperatures ramp up into the low 80’s in the afternoon. However, even warmer on Friday with winds out of the South will allow for highs to reach the mid 80’s.

Weak front moves in late Saturday and a few showers likely along and ahead of the boundary. No significant cooling behind this front.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7