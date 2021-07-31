Happy Saturday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great last week of July! We had a few stormy days but there were also a few days with plenty of sunshine and steamy temperatures. Welcome to Summer in South Florida! But it looks like South Florida will finally take a break from the showers and thunderstorms, at least for a short while. This morning we saw mainly quiet conditions across our area with very few showers across our local waters.

High pressure has regained control of our weather pattern not only on the surface but also in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere. At the same time, we have noticed some drier air in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere move into our area. As if that weren’t enough, we still have some light Saharan dust over us. All of these ingredients will help bring a slightly drier weather pattern to South Florida.

While Friday proved to be a transitional day, today will overall be a drier day. Plenty of sunshine today and warm winds out of the South and Southeast will help bring steamy temperatures into the forecast. We’re not only talking afternoon highs reaching into the mid 90s but once you factor in the humidity, our feels-like temperatures will easily reach anywhere between 100° to 110°. Rain chances go back to typical, with a spotty thunderstorm possible here and there. While the focal point for thunderstorms today will be across interior South Florida, some of our inland locations could get in on the action as well.

Sunday will be a mixed bag of weather across South Florida. We will see a little bit of moisture return to the forecast, which will allow for some showers and thunderstorms to creep back into the forecast. Will it be a washout? Absolutely not! A few scattered thunderstorms will be in the forecast with the best chances between the late morning hours and the early afternoon hours. Temperatures will once again be on the steamy side because the feels-like temperatures will be back into the 100s once again.

Looking ahead, this short-lived ‘drier’ weather pattern will be gone as we head into early next week. Tropical moisture begins to increase across our area while the steering flow (the winds that steer thunderstorms) will be out of the Southwest once again. This will allow showers and thunderstorms to once again favor the East Coast metro areas as we head into the middle of next week. We are not expecting complete washouts but just keep in mind that you may need your rain gear once again. Temperatures during this time will remain in the lower 90s, because you know,….Summer!

Have a great weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

