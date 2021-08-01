Happy Sunday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great start to the weekend because it sure was beautiful around here! Sure it was a bit on the steamy side but seeing those blue skies across many South Florida locations throughout the day just adds a little something extra to the weekend. Some storms did develop across interior South Florida and some of our western suburbs of Miami Dade and Broward Counties saw a few of those showers late in the day. But overall it was a nice Saturday for many.

Yesterday plenty of dry air moved in across South Florida and today we are seeing a similar start to the day. High pressure is still in control of the weather pattern but will slowly begin to break down (especially as we head into the upcoming work week). At the same time, another big change we can expect is that some moisture will slowly begin to creep back into the forecast. And that should begin for the start of the work week.

But let’s talk about today’s forecast…it will be a mixed bag of weather across South Florida. As we see a little bit of moisture return to the forecast, some showers and thunderstorms will slide back into the forecast. Will it be a washout? Absolutely not! A few isolated to scattered showers will be in the forecast with the best chances between the late morning hours and the early afternoon hours as sea breeze thunderstorms develop. Best storm chances this afternoon will be inland locations. Temperatures will once again be on the steamy side because the feels-like temperatures will be back into the 100s once again.

Looking ahead, the short-lived ‘drier’ weather pattern we enjoyed this weekend will be gone as we head into the early parts of the workweek. Tropical moisture begins to increase across our area while the steering flow (the winds that steer thunderstorms) will be out of the Southwest once again. This will allow showers and thunderstorms to once again favor the East Coast metro areas as we head into the middle of the week. We are not expecting complete washouts but just keep in mind that you may need your rain gear once again. Temperatures during this time will remain in the lower 90s, because you know,….Summer!

Have a great rest of your weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

