South Florida is basking in plenty of warmth and humidity this week. How warm? Temperatures are running about 5-degrees warmer than usual, both at night and during the day. On Monday afternoon, that resulted in a Miami high of 85-degrees. Meanwhile, winds aren’t necessarily high but they’re arriving from the warm south and east. That trend will continue through the midweek with an extra boost by the weekend that could have us flirting with record readings (especially Saturday).

While spring doesn’t technically begin until March 19th, it’s a spring-like weather pattern in place. That could spell times of rain in our future as moist air lingers over the region. For Tuesday, isolated showers will likely be triggered by the Atlantic Sea Breeze moving inland during the day. Then, on Wednesday, a Low Pressure disturbance will drift out of the Gulf of Mexico and cross the Florida peninsula. The extra instability will bring the highest rain and storm chance of the week. Any thunderstorms that form will be capable of producing gusty winds, lightning, and heavy downpours (in addition to small hail) Wednesday. Following that disturbance, we should be able to dry out from Thursday through Saturday, if not longer.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.