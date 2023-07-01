The halfway mark of the year has arrived as we begin July this weekend, and we’ll begin the month right where we left off with hot and humid conditions plus the risk for showers and storms.

The pattern from now through the Fourth of July will be fairly similar each and everyday but there remains some uncertainty as to how much of metro South Florida will see the storms as that depends on how strong our onshore breeze will be.

This breeze is expected to gradually strengthen heading into next week, which will help push the sea breeze farther inland and therefore providing more dry time to areas near the east coast.

Out of the four-day holiday weekend stretch, this Saturday will be the wettest with the highest rain chance at a 60% chance. Following several hours of sunshine and soaring temperatures this morning, scattered showers and storms will break out with the most likely timing being from 11AM-4PM. Similar as yesterday, more clouds will overspread our skies for the afternooon, with still the risk for isolated showers through the evening hours.

On Sunday, the sea breeze should get a better push inland, meaning fewer storms and more sunshine for the east coast metro and Florida Keys. There will definitely still be the risk for a few showers and storms, however, especially across inland areas and during the middle of the day.

By Monday and Tuesday, which is the Fourth of July, the risk for showers and storms will continue but it won’t be a washout. Highs will remain hot in the low to mid 90s.

For the fireworks displays happening across South Florida on the Fourth, conditions appear to turn mostly dry by the evening hours — as of now — which is great news for all who are celebrating!