Feeling the heat

High levels of heat persist across south Florida. We continue to see more sunshine during the morning hours, followed by clouds increasing in the afternoon from distant storms. Thunderstorms favor inland spots and tend to push westward from current steering winds. On Wednesday, the high in Miami was 92 degrees and Marathon soared into the mid 90’s.

Many places could actually use a bit of rain with recent drying along the metro and Atlantic coast areas of south Florida.

High pressure is the dominant feature on the weather map. The high is located over the western Atlantic providing us with light onshore winds.

Meanwhile, there’s a huge batch of moisture getting scooped up from the Gulf of Mexico bringing significant flooding concerns for southeastern Texas and southern Louisiana. Many neighboring states will be exposed to lots of rain and storms as the week continues. At the heart of the trouble is a low pressure disturbance that’s tracking to the northeast.

What about the rain potential for Florida? We’ll go from scattered downpours (the result of sea breeze boundaries) to more widespread activity as we head into the weekend. Our wind flow will gradually veer out of the south and southwest, drawing up additional moisture from the tropics. Also, steering winds will switch out of the west, sending rain and storms toward the eastern half of the state. The wettest times will probably focus around the late afternoon and evening hours. These will likely carry over from the weekend into early next week.