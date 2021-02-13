FEELING MORE LIKE LATE SPRING,…IN FEBRUARY?

Happy Saturday, South Florida!
Hopefully everyone had a great work week! We saw a little bit of everything in previous days. We saw lots of rain, then we saw a few dry and sunny [but warm] days and then we slowly began to see shower activity increasing by the end of the week. That trend was noticeable this morning as South Florida woke up once again to a few isolated showers. However, even the isolated showers couldn’t take away from the beauty that is South Florida!
It might be warm, it might be muggy and there might be showers around,….but South Florida sure is pretty this morning! @wsvn pic.twitter.com/EUgfAuQpfV
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) February 13, 2021
So why are we stuck in this weird pattern of warmth and moist air? There is a high pressure system not only at the surface but also in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere that are acting to impact our weather significantly. In the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere, this high-pressure system is blocking any fronts from reaching us, hence why we have been so warm for the past week or so. But near the surface, we have a Bermuda high-pressure system that has moved so far East (and a bit more to the South) that it has caused our winds to shift out of the South/Southeast. This has slowly increased moisture levels across South Florida.
After quiet and dry conditions last few days, some moisture is already creeping back into South Florida. This will allow a gradual increase in showers next few days. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/AkIMZrbFnq
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) February 12, 2021
Speaking of moisture levels, South Florida will begin to see some differences through this weekend. Similar to what we saw on Friday (as far as the uptick in shower activity), South Florida will once again see scattered showers in the forecast today. Why is that? We have sufficient daytime heating with temperatures reaching into the 80s once again, we have moisture at the surface due to our wind pattern out of the South/Southeast and even though we are far removed, there is a stalled out front across northern sections of our state. This will all help with the development of shower activity and also the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm or two today.
Outdoor plans today? South Florida will see a few passing showers this morning across before becoming a bit more isolated later this afternoon. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/oQ33GVBZiy
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) February 13, 2021
All week models were hinting at just a few isolated showers today and then Sunday (which is Valentine’s Day) being the wetter of the two weekend days. But there is the possibility that today could be just as wet as tomorrow so will leave the chances for showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm or two that are in the forecast for today and especially on Sunday. With any storms that do develop Sunday,…northern sections of South Florida (meaning Palm Beach and the lake Okeechobee region) would have the best potential for severe thunderstorms. This is due to a disturbance that will be coming in from the Gulf of Mexico that will first affect the Southwest coast of Florida and then possibly northern sections of our area.
President's Day (and Valentines Day) weekend in South Florida feeling a bit more like late Spring than winter! #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/I9n9OWq1o4
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) February 13, 2021
So let’s talk about rain chances going into next week. President’s Day is looking slightly drier (but also warmer with the possibility of flirting with record high temperatures!) before shower activity increases midweek due to a front stalling just north of our area. The second half of the work week promises to bring showers at times but will also bring breezy to windy conditions across South Florida. The reason? A cold front approaching South Florida! That’s right,…you read that correctly. Models are hinting at the possibility of a front to not only REACH US but also CLEAR US. If this front clears all of South Florida then we could be looking at our next cooldown just in time for next weekend!
Your extended forecast in South Florida shows the 80s warm streak to continue. BUT if you fast forward to Friday, you might notice the possibility of a front to finally reach us and bring us some [cooler] changes for next weekend! #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/hhiN3fPa32
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) February 13, 2021
