Feeling More Like Fall with Breezy Conditions

Get ready for nicer temperatures with gusty conditions, South Florida!

A wind advisory is in effect across South Florida for breezy 20 – 30 mph winds, gusting up to 35 mph at times. This is in effect for the Florida Keys, as well.

Make sure you secure loose outdoor objects and use caution when driving today!

Here’s your day planner for today, SoFlo! Expect lower humidity, more seasonable temps and sunny skies. A passing shower can’t be ruled out later on this afternoon.

Due to the gusty winds, some marine hazards are expected. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect through Friday. A Gale Warning is in effect for the Florida Keys. There’s a high rip current risk at South Florida beaches along with tidal flooding possible during times of high tides due to King Tides.

High pressure will dominate our weather pattern into the weekend. Expect it to stay dry and gusty. We will have one more day with noticeably cooler temperatures tomorrow before warming back up Friday to mild temps in the lower 80’s.

A great event for a great cause is happening this Saturday! Walk or Run Where You Are by The American Heart Association Miami-Dade Walk & 5K starts at 9 am. It will be mostly sunny and windy with temperatures in the upper 70’s. For more information about the event, go to wsvn.com.

In the tropics, Iota has lost its tropical characteristics and should be dissipating within the next 24 hours as it moves WSW over Central America into the Pacific Ocean.

An area of low pressure in the SW Caribbean may form in the yellow-shaded area within the next day or so. It has only a slight chance of developing, but regardless of development heavy rain and new flooding concerns are expected southern Central America into Colombia. This including Nicaragua, where they don’t need anymore rain after two major hurricanes made landfall there.

Elsewhere in the tropics, a non-tropical low could form and acquire subtropical characteristics over the next few days while moving northeast between the Bahamas and Bermuda.

Have a great Wednesday, South Florida!

Jessica

 

 

