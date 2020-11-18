Feeling More Like Fall with Breezy Conditions

Get ready for nicer temperatures with gusty conditions, South Florida!

WIND ADVISORY for East coast metro areas of Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade will go into effect from 7 am this morning until 10 pm this evening. Northeast winds between 20-30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. Use caution while driving. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/c14cShDCib — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 18, 2020

A wind advisory is in effect across South Florida for breezy 20 – 30 mph winds, gusting up to 35 mph at times. This is in effect for the Florida Keys, as well.

SAFETY TIPS – As strong winds dominate the coast, make sure to drive with extra care. Also, secure outdoor loose objects. Very rough marine conditions to stick around the rest of this week. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/DbHuOgWBgu — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 18, 2020

Make sure you secure loose outdoor objects and use caution when driving today!

BEAUTIFUL DAY AHEAD – Expect lower humidity, more seasonable temps and sunny skies. We'll have gusty conditions, especially if you live close to the coast. A wind advisory remains in effect until 10 p.m. tonight. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/449RAqbUcT — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 18, 2020

Here’s your day planner for today, SoFlo! Expect lower humidity, more seasonable temps and sunny skies. A passing shower can’t be ruled out later on this afternoon.

WIND ADVISORY STARTS NOW! Winds will range between 20- 30 mph with high gusts. A front that crossed through is bringing potential for hazardous marine conditions, gusty winds, dangerous rip currents, and coastal flooding through this week. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/f9z4tyLolj — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 18, 2020

Due to the gusty winds, some marine hazards are expected. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect through Friday. A Gale Warning is in effect for the Florida Keys. There’s a high rip current risk at South Florida beaches along with tidal flooding possible during times of high tides due to King Tides.

HIGH PRESSURE DOMINATES- Look for plenty of dry air these next few days as high pressure will be in control. Windy to gusty conditions along the coast will produce marine hazards through the weekend. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/E99mCv0wwM — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 18, 2020

High pressure will dominate our weather pattern into the weekend. Expect it to stay dry and gusty. We will have one more day with noticeably cooler temperatures tomorrow before warming back up Friday to mild temps in the lower 80’s.

WALK OR RUN WHERE YOU ARE this Saturday for a great cause. The American Heart Association Miami-Dade Walk & 5K starts at 9 am. It will be mostly sunny and windy with temperatures in the upper 70's. For more information about the event, go to @wsvn. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/jVGHSLU8sS — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 18, 2020

A great event for a great cause is happening this Saturday! Walk or Run Where You Are by The American Heart Association Miami-Dade Walk & 5K starts at 9 am. It will be mostly sunny and windy with temperatures in the upper 70’s. For more information about the event, go to wsvn.com.

10 WED ADVISORY- #Iota becomes a remnant area of low pressure over portions of Central America. This is the last public advisory being issued by NHC. The heavy rain threat continues. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/FeXBjTHOsZ — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 18, 2020

In the tropics, Iota has lost its tropical characteristics and should be dissipating within the next 24 hours as it moves WSW over Central America into the Pacific Ocean.

1AM WED TROPICS UPDATE- A low could form over the SW Caribbean in a few days. Only slight chance to develop. Regardless, plenty of rain and new flood concerns possible for portions of Central America. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/cV5q9trhPB — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 18, 2020

An area of low pressure in the SW Caribbean may form in the yellow-shaded area within the next day or so. It has only a slight chance of developing, but regardless of development heavy rain and new flooding concerns are expected southern Central America into Colombia. This including Nicaragua, where they don’t need anymore rain after two major hurricanes made landfall there.

1 AM WED TROPICS UPDATE- A non-tropical low could form and acquire subtropical characteristics over the next few days while moving northeast between the Bahamas and Bermuda. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/rjjwQyAqTu — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 18, 2020

1 AM WED TROPICS UPDATE- A non-tropical low could form and acquire subtropical characteristics over the next few days while moving northeast between the Bahamas and Bermuda. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/rjjwQyAqTu — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 18, 2020

Elsewhere in the tropics, a non-tropical low could form and acquire subtropical characteristics over the next few days while moving northeast between the Bahamas and Bermuda.

Have a great Wednesday, South Florida!

Jessica