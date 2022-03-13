Following the passage of a powerful cold front on Saturday, which brought a few showers and widespread wind gusts up to 40-50 mph across South Florida, it will be much cooler this Sunday compared to Saturday’s 90F heat.

Wake-up temperatures this Sunday have been in the 50s in most locations. In Miami and Fort Lauderdale, the last time it was this cold was back in late-January when temperatures dropped into the 40s. Some locations have even dropped into the 40s this Sunday morning.

Widespread 50s this morning across South Florida.



Last time it was this cold in Miami and Fort Lauderdale was when it dropped into the 40s back in late-January! pic.twitter.com/bGgaQI69No — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) March 13, 2022

Highs today will be around 5F below average in the mid 70s across all locations. That will be paired with sunny to partly cloudy skies and a gusty breeze at times up to 20 mph. A stray shower (10% chance) cannot be ruled out this afternoon because of a northwest wind. That onshore wind will also elevate the rip current risk for east coast beaches Sunday into Monday.

Monday is also looking nice with a few more clouds, warmer temperatures closer to average and a breeze that will still be present at times. Wake-up lows will be in the mid 60s and highs will be in the upper 70s.

It’s not until Tuesday into Wednesday a new storm system enters the picture. It will arrive from the Gulf of Mexico, leading to the possibility for showers, especially on Wednesday. An isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out but the risk for any severe weather will be across northern Florida.

Dry times are expected through Monday until we watch our next storm, which is expected to bring showers to South Florida Tuesday into Wednesday. An isolated thunderstorm may even be possible. pic.twitter.com/2biwmZhxgr — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) March 13, 2022

As this storm arrives, it will draw warmer air into South Florida, leading to highs in the mid 80s, which is back above average.