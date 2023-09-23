Happy First Day of Fall, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great week! Daily thunderstorms earlier this week grew very old, very quickly for South Florida. But by the end of the week, the forecast showed Tropical Storm Ophelia moving closer to North Carolina while funneling in drier air towards South Florida. And that’s exactly what happened! We enjoyed a beautiful Friday with plenty of sunshine and near average temperatures. But then late in the day, just past evening, thunderstorms began to develop and drift across South Florida and they lingered all night long. And that’s how we started the morning off today. Rumbles of thunder likely woke up many as thunderstorms developed along our coastal areas and covered the Florida Keys.

Tropical storm Ophelia made landfall near Emerald Isle, North Carolina early this morning and will move farther away from South Florida. As Ophelia lifts northward, it will be pulling a stalled front (that is sitting just off of our coastline) northward towards South Florida. This is worth mentioning because a tail of moisture associated with Ophelia has set up shop along that front, which means South Florida can expect a surge of moisture this weekend. This means rain will be on the rise as we continue through the weekend.

Speaking of Sunday, our wind will veer out of the south once again, which will help bring in even more of that tropical moisture. This means that anytime showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast. Due to an increase in clouds, showers and thunderstorms. Our afternoon high temperatures will remain near average in the upper 80s to lower 90s. So if you are counting on any fun outdoor plans this weekend, be sure to keep an umbrella handy in case you encounter any showers.

Looking ahead, the above mentioned front remains stalled near South Florida. This means that we will continue with unsettled weather days through at least the middle of the work week. And with light winds in the forecast again, slow, moving showers and thunderstorms will cause flood concern across our area as we saw last week. Afternoon high temperatures will remain near average while humidity levels remain very high for our first full week of Fall. But it’s not all bad news. The end of the week looks to bring a sense of normalcy for South Florida as showers become much more scattered in nature than numerous as Ophelia moves farther away from our area.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

