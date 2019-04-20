FEELING LIKE SPRING THIS WEEKEND

Good morning and happy Easter weekend south Florida!

After a very warm day Friday and a stormy night thanks to a passing cold front the pay off will be our weekend weather. Miami hit 90° yesterday, the first of this season and since October 2018. Marathon also tied its old record high by hitting 91° Friday.

Gradual clearing will be the story for today with more sunshine for the late afternoon and low rain chances.

Humidity will be noticeably lower, couple that with milder temperatures and you have a wonderful day ahead as drier air continues to filter in behind the passed front. Highs will be in the lower 80s today.

There will be a bit of chill in the air for Easter morning. You may want a light sweater if sunrise service is in your plans for tomorrow.

We’ll wake up in the lower 60s Sunday and warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s under sunny skies. You couldn’t ask for a better Easter forecast.

The string of nice weather continues into next week. Comfortable temperatures and low humidity will be the story through midweek.

Really nice weather for the next few days!

Have a lovely Saturday friends!

-Meteorologist Felicia Combs

