Our weather pattern is set to remain stagnant, muggy and persistent as high pressure over Florida holds through the weekend. This will allow for the wind flow over South Florida to persist out of the East-Southeast and keep conditions dry.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 60’s to low 70’s overnight with highs in the mid to upper 80’s and feeling more like the low 90’s when you combine the humidity.

However, there will be slight changes as winds turn out of the Southwest with high pressure sliding South. This means temperatures will turn hotter. Fronts not forecast to sweep through any time soon. Highs could be at 90 degrees by Tuesday.

More record territory days ahead…

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7