FEELING HOT IN FEBRUARY

A warm week for South Florida before a front helps knock temperatures down *closer* to where they should be. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #Keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/AJ8v8Ib69J

— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) February 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.