FEELING HOT IN FEBRUARY

After a mostly soggy weekend, South Florida really took a turn for the better today. We were mainly dry across all of South Florida and we enjoyed plenty of sunshine on this Presidents’ Day! Of course that helped afternoon high temperatures soar into the mid 80s today.
Tonight looks to remain on the quiet & mild side. A light ocean breeze will help keep humidity levels on the higher side. Many inland spots in South Florida could see patchy fog developing overnight tonight into early Tuesday morning. So be sure to keep your low beams on if you find yourself out on the road early Tuesday.
Temperatures have remained unseasonably warm last few days. Overnight temperatures have mostly remained in the upper 60s and mid/lower 70s since last week while afternoon high temperatures have managed to reach the mid 80s across many spots. Temperatures on Valentine’s Day even reach 87 degrees! Looks like the winter warmth is here to stick around for a few more days as a South to Southeast wind sticks around through much of the work week.
Despite the fact that South Florida will be under a Southeast wind….apart from a spotty shower here and there, rain chances across our area should remain on the lower end through much of the week. (This will really help those afternoon temperatures warm into the mid 80s!) Of course that it all set to change as we round the corner into the end of the week as our next front slowly approaches our area.
High pressure will dominate the weather pattern through at least Thursday until a front gets closer to us come Thursday/Friday. This will help break down that strong High Pressure and allow for the front to swing through South Florida late Thursday into early Friday. But before it reaches us, temperatures across South Florida will remain on the warmer side. Many areas on Wednesday and/or Thursday easily be flirting with record high’s!
So after nearing records in the mid 80s on Thursday, winds will veer a bit more out of the Northeast on Friday morning, which will help temperatures cool down a bit. This will finally bring relief from the heat we have been experiencing. South Florida won’t be seeing a significant cooldown with this one but we will most definitely feel the difference in the air. Friday & Saturday morning temperatures should be in the mid to lower 60s while afternoon temperatures next weekend remain in the lower 70s under lower humidity. Another small taste of winter before South Florida begins to warm up again.