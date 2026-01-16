Cold Arctic air has spread into Florida and there are cold weather alerts in effect. Northern sections of the state waking up into the 20’s!

While here in South Florida we are in the widespread 40’s for Broward and Miami-Dade, it is feeling more like the 30’s when you combine the wind. That is why most of Broward and Miami-Dade remain under a Cold Weather Advisory.

High pressure will be in charge today and that should maintain a steady cold air supply in place with temperatures just struggling to warm up. Highs forecast to range in the mid to upper 60’s.

High pressure starts to slide East tonight, so it won’t be as cold with temperatures moderating back to more typical values over the weekend as we watch another strong cold front. It is forecast to arrive Sunday and dropping temperatures again in the 40’s for Monday morning.

Stay warm South Florida and have a wonderful weekend!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7