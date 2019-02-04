Feeling fine in February

The last week of January had us grabbing for jackets (at least at night) with cooler than usual temperatures. Throughout January, in fact, readings were “jumping around” because of frequent cold fronts dropping down and crossing south Florida. Since we’ve turned the page on the calendar, February has started warm and will continue that way for the upcoming week.

The extra sunshine and a west wind help boost temperatures into the lower 80’s on Sunday afternoon. Since the wind direction is turning, it won’t be quite as warm on Monday (upper 70’s with a few spots touching 80 degrees).

The clouds off to the east (over the Atlantic) will stay well offshore.

At the heart of our weather pattern is high pressure that’s building into the region. It will make for beautiful conditions with light wind speeds. On Monday, a general flow out of the north will even “dial back” humidity values. Enjoy!

A check on the Tuesday map looks, well, just the same! The high will hold. Notice the cold front draped across the Tennessee Valley and Middle Atlantic states? It will be blocked by our Florida high.

Looking ahead, the only weather change is a minor one. The high pressure core that’s now nearby will eventually weaken and drift away. However, a fresh new high pressure center is expected to build down from the northeastern states from Thursday into Friday. For south Florida, that will simply mean a stronger wind flow. At that time, winds will come directly off the ocean waters. We’ll likely remain “mostly dry” as we round out the week. Then, a slight rain chance is possible next weekend.