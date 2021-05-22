Feeling Fine (for now)

Late May in south Florida often means steamy days with a decent chance of having to dodge downpours. However, the current pattern features “drier than usual” conditions with tolerable humidity, and even temperatures running a couple degrees below average! On top of all of that, we’re also catching a break with breezy conditions, adding to the comfort level. What’s the reason for this quiet and comfortable weather? Stagnant high pressure is hovering across the southeastern states and extending into the western Atlantic. The high is providing our region with stable type air that isn’t conducive for a lot of rain and storms. Still, with wind speeds that are still revved up, a small bit of moisture could get carried inland with the breeze (moving east to west). Showers will be limited, though, as the new week begins.

While the winds offer pleasant air (void of sticky times we’re accustomed to this time of the year) they’re also creating a few issues. With the onshore winds, swimmers need to be aware of rip currents at the beach. Boaters, also, will have to contend with marine hazards (namely higher seas). On Saturday, wind gusts peaked around 30 mph during the afternoon hours. Looking ahead, the strong and gusty winds are expected to decrease steadily as the new week unfolds. Even though the wind speeds will be cut back, expect continued breezy conditions especially near the coast.

These pleasant temperatures can’t last forever, of course. For south Florida, these milder-than-usual readings will gradually go away. A slow and steady warming trend can be expected with the heat really spiking closer to the upcoming holiday weekend. That will mean readings flirting with 90-degrees before you know it (and air conditioners getting back to work)!

