More weather changes are on the way late this week, set to last for the weekend as a weak, fall front slides across South Florida Thursday night into Friday morning.

Near and ahead of this front, there will be some moisture to allow for occasional, passing showers, especially overnight Thursday and near the coast.

Then behind that front will be a bigger breeze, drier air and sunnier skies. Therefore, on Friday, expect an isolated shower chance, especially early, before that shifts farther south toward the Florida Keys.

Don’t expect much of a temperature drop with highs in the low to mid 80s, which is a degree or two below normal, on both Friday and Saturday.

Winds will be stronger out of the northeast sustained up to 10-25 mph with gusts potentially near 30 mph. The highest of speeds will be near and along the coast, which will also fuel hazardous marine conditions, including a high rip current risk.

That rip current danger will linger into at least the start of the weekend as it will stay somewhat breezy.

At least over the weekend, it will come with a mix of sun and clouds, relatively low humidity levels and mostly dry conditions as high pressure settles in across the southeastern US.

By next week, a front may approach South Florida, which could help spark some showers, but rain chances don’t look to be too impressive at this time.

Tropical update

There are no active systems in the Atlantic basin but there is a new area to watch. It involves a tropical wave over the central Atlantic Ocean that will get a low, 20% chance of developing once it reaches the Caribbean Sea by the middle of next week.

It’s something to watch for land masses in or surrounding the Caribbean Sea but not a worry for the US at this time.