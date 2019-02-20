February Warmth Continues

In the days ahead look for a gusty early shower and mostly dry conditions throughout the day. This is all thanks to high pressure in charge and keeping cold fronts away. However, temperatures will be more Spring-like with lows in the 70’s and highs in the 80’s. In fact, the Florida Keys will be flirting, if not shattering records. By Sunday, a weak cold front tries to approach and washes out early next week allowing for us to see some added shower activity.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7