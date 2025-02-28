Happy last day of February, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a nice week! After starting off on the warm side with daily temperatures in the 80s, the end of the month really showed off across South Florida. This week specifically has been picture perfect across the region. And although temperatures yesterday afternoon reached the lower 80s for some, temperatures this morning were once again cool-ish as all of South Florida started off in the 60s once again while some inland locations of Miami-Dade and Broward dropped into the 50s. And with very little clouds in the sky, our last sunrise of the month was perfect.

Another beautiful day is in store for South Florida. Yesterday warm winds out of the south brought warmer conditions but today our wind pattern will once again be out of the northwest to Northeast in the afternoon. That’s what brought the nice conditions earlier this morning and that will keep the comfortable conditions throughout the day. Afternoon high temperatures will once again mostly be in the mid upper 70s while some areas warm to near 80° This morning‘s sunshine will give away to a few fair weather clouds this afternoon once the wind begins to veer off the water again. It looks like the last day of February will end on the right note!

Looking ahead to the weekend, South Florida will continue to experience the daily subtle changes that we saw throughout the work week. We will start off the weekend with slightly warmer winds, which means our high temperatures for some on Saturday will reach the mid to low 80s again. But even with slightly warmer conditions, humidity levels will still remain very tolerable. For the latter part of the weekend another front will be pushing into South Florida which means our wind pattern will be out of the North yet again. Right now Sunday is looking picture perfect as we will start off with those cool-ish conditions once again and our afternoon high temperatures for the end of the weekend will likely top out in the 70s for some. There are some changes to the forecast for next work week and that’s because our winds will begin to increase in speed and slowly veer to a warmer direction ahead of yet another front.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

