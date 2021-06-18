We are looking at Hazy skies for Saturday as a plume of Saharan Dust sits over the area.

This should keep South Florida mostly dry. In the SE, Potential Storm 3, will soak the region with rain moving into the Panhandle.

On Sunday as the low spins into Georgia, some of its feeder bands could producer some downpours across our area. Not set in stone as that is dependent on the system. If it speeds up or slows down it could mean the difference between some rain and none at all.

Hot weekend in store with highs in the low 90s and some downpours possible on Sunday.