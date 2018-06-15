Father’s Day Forecast

Local Weather: Tropical moisture is still in place and it will help fuel showers and storms this afternoon. A few of the storms could produce pockets of heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds and even funnel clouds. However, changes and good ones are expected for Father’s Day. Saturday will be our transition day. High pressure over the Western Atlantic Ocean will start to build into the Southeastern United States and dragging in a batch of drier air along with some Saharan dust. This dust will help limit storms from forming, so it will be drier and steamy for Father’s Day.

Models showing drier air and Saharan dust bringing our rain chances down on Sunday and making temperatures go up. Hot! @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/X3pC327t5k — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 15, 2018

Tropical Update: All is quiet.

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified