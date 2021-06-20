Happy Father’s Day, South Florida!

CLOUDY START: Father's Day is off to another gloomy start with clouds around, but no rain. Some showers will be possible later this afternoon, though. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/TPWGlkN2yA — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) June 20, 2021

DAY PLANNER: Father's Day will have clouds around and scattered rain later on this afternoon. Humidity will be high, making it feel like the triple digits later on this afternoon. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/oV4KdIvSnN — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) June 20, 2021

'FEELS LIKE' TEMPS will be between 99 to 103 degrees later on this afternoon! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/X9B1O0HEgz — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) June 20, 2021

ASTRONOMICAL SUMMER kicks off tomorrow night! It's the longest day of the year. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/qNChYlhsp1 — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) June 19, 2021

TYPICAL SUMMER STORMS will stick around through early next week before becoming wetter midweek. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/vDa1AujC4r — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) June 20, 2021

STEAMY TEMPS: Temperatures will hover near 90 degrees through next week, with some days feeling like 100 degrees due to high humidity. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/H482ae8Cxy — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) June 20, 2021

8 A.M. SUN. ADVISORY: Tropical Depression Claudette continues to move across the Southeast with widespread heavy rain, posing a flood threat for the area. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/mAPWZX2uCU — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) June 20, 2021

TROPICAL STORM WATCHES & WARNINGS are posted ahead of Claudette along the Carolina coastline, as it's expected to regain tropical storm strength tomorrow as it emerges over water. #7weather #tropicalwx pic.twitter.com/WX0IrkThU6 — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) June 20, 2021

Have a great Father’s Day, South Florida!