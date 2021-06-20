Happy Father’s Day, South Florida!
We are kicking off the holiday with cloudy skies but no rain once again. Some showers will be possible later on this afternoon, though.
Father’s Day will have clouds around and scattered rain later on this afternoon. Humidity will be high, making it feel like the triple digits later on this afternoon.
‘Feels like’ temps will be between 99 to 103 degrees later on this afternoon!
Today is also the first day of Summer, with the Summer Solstice occurring at 11:32 pm tonight! It’s the longest day of the year!
Typical summer storms will stick around through early next week before becoming wetter midweek.
Temperatures will hover near 90 degrees through next week, with some days feeling like 100 degrees due to high humidity.
In the tropics, Tropical Depression Claudette continues to move across the Southeast with widespread heavy rain, posing a flood threat for the area.
Tropical Storm Watches & Warnings are posted ahead of Claudette along the Carolina coastline, as it’s expected to regain tropical storm strength tomorrow as it emerges over water.
Have a great Father’s Day, South Florida!