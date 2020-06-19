Sunday we honor all our dads and Mother Nature may try not to play nice.
There is still a chance for pockets of heavy rain through Monday.
Summer Begins!
It’s not too big a deal here in South Florida where it feels like Summer most of the time, but we do get extra daylight hours. Saturday should see over 14 hours of sunshine. After that, we lose a little bit every day until the start of Winter.
From July thru September, forecasts are calling for a wetter than average season for Florida.
Temps will also be running above what is typical, if indeed the models pan out.
Have a safe and happy Father’s Day!