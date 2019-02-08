Fast Showers on the Breeze

Weak front will stall North of Lake Okeechobee this weekend with high pressure to our South creating a strong pressure difference. Unfortunately this setup will funnel in winds out of the East ranging between 15 to 25 mph along the coast. Fast showers will be possible, but rain chances will remain at 20%. As far as temperatures are concerned, we will remain warm and above average through most of next week. By Wednesday, most of the models are insisting at the forecast looking wet ahead of a cold front. No major temperature change expected as it fizzles over the area.

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7