Weather changes are happening a bit faster, now. That means “if you don’t like it now, just wait a bit”. Our week started with a winter chill and morning temperatures in the 40’s (Monday) then the 50’s on Tuesday. That cold air flow has now been snubbed. A turn in winds is bringing milder air back into south Florida. As Wednesday begins, temperatures are heading back to seasonal levels. Speaking of winds, they’ll still be particularly strong and gusty along the coast. The flow will remain strong for another day, or so, before easing again. At the heart of the pattern is High Pressure that’s expansive. It’s centered over the eastern states but about to drift away. As the High moves on, we’ll see a reduction in winds Thursday (it weakens into the ocean). The next set of changes involves warming with rain showers. Temperatures will gradually notch higher while we plug into some moisture for a wetter setup. Forecast models show the best chance for encountering a shower will be from Thursday into Friday morning.

