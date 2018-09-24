Far from fall but here comes a Harvest Moon

We’re into the fall season, but you sure wouldn’t know it across Florida and the general region. We’re still entrenched in summer heat and another sweltering week is ahead. A minor “hint” that autumn has begun is the so-called harvest moon, coming Monday night. This is the noted full moon arriving closest to the beginning of the fall season. Sky conditions won’t be perfect for viewing the bright moon (plenty of clouds around) but cloud patches will break up at times. There’s also a slight increase in moisture for rain. The reason? A low pressure area continues lifting northeast of the Bahamas. The disturbance won’t impact south Florida directly (it’s veering more northward into Tuesday) but it is drawing up some deep tropical moisture. Throughout the early part of the week, the low will be monitored by the National Hurricane Center because it will have a short 1-2 day window to possibly become a depression. By Wednesday, the disturbance is likely to be off the Middle Atlantic coastline turning away from the eastern seaboard at a faster pace. There are other areas necessary to follow in the tropics this week, although all are far from any land whatsoever. Tropical Depression Kirk continues racing across the distant Atlantic. It could potentially impact the Lesser Antilles by the end of the week. Also, Subtropical Storm Leslie is spinning over the north central Atlantic. Leslie will likely dissipate, in a matter of days, without ever impacting anything other than the shipping lanes. Remember, we’re just a couple weeks removed from the very peak of hurricane season. It’s a long season that lasts through November. There’s still plenty of warm water that can lead to more tropical systems. Keep checking back regularly to see if there’s anything else worth watching!