Tropical Storm Erin is moving across the far eastern Atlantic and there’s a lot of time to follow its movement. As of Monday evening, the tropical system is pulling away from the Cape Verde Islands where it left flooding impacts. Erin is being steered by High Pressure, north of the circulation, taking it generally westward at a steady pace, about 20 mph.

As we know, the Atlantic Ocean is vast and spans thousands of miles. In this case (as of Monday evening) Erin is roughly 2700 miles away from the United States. That means there will be no effects, if ever, over the next 7 – 10 day window. Through this week, Erin will be over the open waters and go through periods of strengthening. The tropical storm has a couple obstacles to overcome in the short term (dry air and Saharan Dust is nearby with only marginal water temperatures). However, once the storm moves farther west, it’ll be primed for growth.

The latest tropical forecast, from the National Hurricane, calls for Erin to become much stronger into Wednesday and Thursday (while over the central Atlantic Ocean). It’s forecast to become a hurricane and may exceed 100 mph strength by the end of this week. Looking ahead to the weekend, the future-hurricane will probably move north of the Lesser Antilles and still be far from land. Stay tuned for further updates on Erin and the rest of the tropics. We’re nearing the peak of Hurricane Season and it’s typically active from August into September.

