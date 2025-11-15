Happy Saturday, South Florida!

This weekend looks lovely with lots of sun with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

Light winds will make for a great beach forecast with no rip current issues expected.

Looking ahead to next week, the nice stretch of weather will continue across the region to start off the week. However, the second half of next week looks very breezy off the Atlantic with a slight chance of a shower each day. The next real rain chance looks to be at least 10 days away. Otherwise, temperatures look seasonable with highs in the 80s and lows trending warmer into the low 70s.