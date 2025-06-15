Happy Father’s Day to all Dads out there! The forecast this Sunday for the holiday is looking fantastic. Similar as yesterday, there will be the chance for some stray morning showers. Otherwise, the day ahead will feature lots of sunshine, a nice breeze and seasonable highs near 90F.

If you like this weather, then you’re in luck because the upcoming week will feature a copy-and-paste forecast with low rain chances, lots of sunshine and highs holding rather steady in the low 90s.

High pressure will remain in firm control of our pattern from the Atlantic, continuing to steer in low moisture content. It is summertime, however, so it’s very unusual for it to be completely dry. Instead, there will only be the chance for seeing some spotty showers each and every morning. Otherwise, that’s it for our weather this week!