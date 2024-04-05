A cool front crossed through South Florida Thursday morning and has unleashed a beautiful stretch of weather with warm days and cool nights in the forecast for this weekend and into the start of next week.

Most locations woke up to widespread lows this morning into the 60s, which was several degrees below average.

Temperatures will then warm into the low 80s this afternoon with wall-to-wall sunshine along with a northwesterly breeze and low humidity.

The coolest low temperatures are expected Saturday morning with low temperatures at many mainland locations in the upper 50s to low 60s!

That will then give way to a high temperature about the same as this Friday, but then a second front crosses through, allowing for more pleasant and milder highs for Sunday.

As far as conditions are concerned, skies will be mostly sunny on Saturday and then patchy, passing clouds return to the forecast on Sunday.

That will remain the case on Monday as our pattern begins to turn the corner with temperatures closer to average for both highs and lows courtesy of “ocean air” returning.

Now on Monday, it is also the solar eclipse happening across the country!

While South Florida will not be in the “path of totality,” we should still be able to watch the eclipse with partly cloudy skies in the forecast. 46% of the sun will be covered by the moon during the peak of the eclipse, which is at 3:01PM.

Clouds will then become more common and widespread during this middle of next week while temperatures gradually warm and winds ramp up, becoming windy by Wednesday and Thursday.

Over the next seven days though, conditions likely remain dry.