It’s the start of another soggy weather week for much of Florida. There are several reasons you’ll likely encounter a downpour (from time to time). The main reason is that we’re tapping into a large pool of tropical moisture. That juicy air is being drawn up from the south and southeast with light steering winds. Since showers and storms aren’t getting pushed along very fast, the lingering effect will be the threat for street flooding. Of course, that has been a common trend for the past 2 weeks.

Unfortunately, we’re likely to remain stuck in this wet pattern for the rest of the work week (and possibly into the start of the weekend). A front will sag into Florida and stall out. The stationary boundary will become the focal point for more developing activity as we get deeper into the week. If there is a beacon of hope, it might happen by Sunday. That’s when the front could slip by, bringing a veer in winds out of the northeast. Slight drying could begin at that time, but not without at least a few patchy showers. It’s worth noting that the south Florida Rainy Season isn’t too far down the road. It will end in less than 3 weeks, on October 15th.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.