Many would say “the timing is perfect”. As Daylight Saving Time comes to an end, we roll our clocks back and receive that extra hour! The hour will also feel nice, like fall, due to a new cooling trend. On Saturday morning, a cold front cleared the region. It’s the same front responsible for all of the wet weather (ahead of it) on Friday. Now, south Florida is getting air from the northwest as we dry out. Nearly all of the Mainland will feel temperatures settling back to the middle and upper 50’s into Sunday morning. The exception? The Florida Keys will only have minimal cooling with lows in the upper 60s (and near 70-degrees in Key West). What’s notable about areas cooling back is that we haven’t felt the 50’s since early last spring! The last time for Miami to dip into the 50’s was March 22 and the last time for Ft. Lauderdale was on April 2.

The cooling trend isn’t going to last very long. We’ll squeeze out a second round of cooling from late Sunday night into Monday morning. After that? Temperature readings will gradually moderate. Looking ahead it’s a “progressive pattern” so more weather changes are in sight. During the midweek, winds will turn directly off the Atlantic Ocean and we could see some rain showers drawn inland. Meanwhile, we’ll be tracking yet another Fall Front as the week continues. For now, we see a batch of warmer air arriving ahead of the boundary (late week), followed by another dose of cooling once the front crosses. If that happens, it will be the 3rd time (in as many weeks) that we’ve seen a front reach south Florida for the start of a weekend. Stay tuned.

