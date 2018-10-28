Fall South Florida Style

A “Fall” cold front crossed through on Saturday to help cool the air. Temperatures fell into the 60’s for Miami-Dade and Broward. The Florida Keys were in the 70’s. Throughout the day we are expecting mild high temperatures in the upper 70’s to low 80’s along very little humidity. Tonight will probably be the coolest since May as clear skies along with a steady breeze out of the North are forecast to help temperatures drop into the low 60’s.

Another front will arrive on Tuesday to reinforce this nice weather pattern around the Southeast United States keeping temperatures a few degrees below average. Therefore, nothing scary about the forecast for Halloween! Changes won’t take place until Thursday as temperatures will be moderating back to warmer values with more moisture moving in. Look for showers and storms to return by then.

Tropics Update:

Oscar is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane later today. The best news of all is that it will travel between two areas of high pressure keeping it away from land areas. Hopefully it will fall apart over the cold waters of the Northern Atlantic by Friday.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7