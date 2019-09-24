Fall-like in South Florida, Plus Tropic Watch

Local Forecast

Extra dry air is filtering in from the North to limit our rain chances through Thursday. Some moisture is forecast to move in from the Atlantic to introduce a chance of showers over the weekend.

Tracking the Tropics

Karen was upgraded to a tropical storm again Tuesday morning. It is expected to produce heavy rainfall and strong gusty winds to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands today and lingering through Wednesday as the center moves into the Atlantic Ocean.

The track remains highly uncertain. It will travel between two areas of high pressure where it will slow down, stall and possibly drift until it gets pushed. What direction? That is yet to be determined. Also, there is the possibility that Karen could fall apart or gradually strengthen. That would mean changes to the track.

Right now, everyone needs to watch closely. It is still too soon to know if Karen will impact the Bahamas and U.S. East Coast.

5 am Advisory: #Karen becomes a tropical storm once again. Heavy rainfall & strong gusty winds to spread into Puerto Rico & the Virgin Islands later today. @wsvn @7weather #stormstation #trackingthetropics pic.twitter.com/H86TA58RKq — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 24, 2019

Lorenzo will likely become a large and powerful hurricane later this week. Plenty of time to monitor.

Jerry is weaker and forecast to pass near Bermuda on Wednesday.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7