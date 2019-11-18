FALL IS HERE TO STAY

It was a chilly weekend for us but the start of the work week did not disappoint. Increasing sunshine today allowed afternoon temperatures be much more comfortable than Sunday! And the clouds streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico left for a gorgeous sunset!
Fall has finally arrived to South Florida and it arrived with a bang this past weekend. Afternoon high temperatures on Sunday even remained in the mid to lower 60s due to the cloud cover. High pressure over the Gulf of Mexico together with a very dry air mass will keep quiet conditions across our State again on Tuesday. And with winds out of the WNW, morning temperatures on Tuesday will remain in the lower 60s for the mainland areas and in the mid to upper 60s across the Keys. Some inland spots might even dip down into the 50s again!
A weak front will swing through Florida late in the afternoon on Tuesday, which will bring a reinforcing shot of cool and dry air across our state – including South Florida. So on Wednesday, expect morning temperatures across many South Florida spots to drop back down to the 50s once again while afternoon high temperatures remain in the mid 70s.
A gradual warming trend begins during the second half of the work week, although conditions will still remain quite pleasant. We’re talking mid to upper 60s in the morning and upper 70s and lower 80s during the afternoon. The weekend looks to be the warmest due to winds veering out of the South and Southwest. But don’t worry, the warmth will be short-lived as another front reaches South Florida just in time for the start of the next work week and it will be strong enough to quickly knock afternoon high temperatures down once again to the 70s.