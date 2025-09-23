The fall season has officially begun. In south Florida, though, our weather pattern still resembles summer. As the week continues, we’ll still feel high levels of heat and humidity. We can’t realistically expect a refreshing change until late October or November, based on historical averages.

While we dream of future-fall weather, two “other” seasons remain in place: Rainy Season and Hurricane Season. The south Florida Rainy Season comes to an end soon (mid October) while Hurricane Season lingers through November.

The latest forecast calls for typical weather for this point of the year (late September). Daytime highs will continue to peak around 90-degrees with no break from the steamy nights. This particular forecast also includes light winds and a continued onshore flow. It’s a pattern that favors periods of slow-moving showers, at times, with drying breaks too. Fortunately, it won’t be as wet as previous weeks when flooding concerns were running higher.

