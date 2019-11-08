FALL IS COMING

We are well into Fall & South Florida is STILL waiting for the change of season to reach us. And while we won’t have to wait for Fall to arrive for that much longer, afternoon high temperatures in Miami set a new record today of 88 degrees, breaking the old record of 87 degrees set back in 2015.
So when can we expect relief from all of this summer-like heat? Well, the long awaited cold front we have been talking about for days is currently headed our way and should reach South Florida by early Saturday morning. But before we reap the benefits of our first Fall front, South Florida will have to get through some rain and possibly some thunderstorms overnight tonight and through Saturday morning.
So how COOL will South Florida will get? Well, we won’t need to worry about thick jackets but temperatures and humidity levels will definitely feel different as compared to the last few weeks. We will be waking up to low 70s Saturday and Sunday while some spots across South Florida might even dip down to the upper 60s! I’m sure no one will be complaining about that!
One thing to note is that with the passage of this long-awaited front, winds will be veering out of the North Northeast while wind speeds pick up. We’re talking breezy to even windy conditions across South Florida. We could even see wind gusts at times reaching as high as 25mph. As we are all very familiar with, stronger wind speeds will have a direct impact on our beach and boating conditions. While rip currents will be a big threat this weekend, marine conditions will also deteriorate Saturday and Sunday. So let’s stay out of the water this weekend!
And this time around it looks like temperatures will remain near or just below average for a few days, which is most definitely appreciated given that South Florida has yet to feel Fall-like temperatures. After this weekend’s cold front, models are picking up on 2 more fronts crossing through South Florida within the next 5-7 days!