Beautiful Fall day ahead for South Florida!

We are starting off with a pleasant feel in the upper 60’s to low 70’s across Broward and Miami-Dade. Florida Keys in the upper 70’s.

Highs today instead of the low 90’s will range in the lower 80’s.

It will be very Fall-like finally through at least Wednesday with the coolest day out of the week being Tuesday. In fact, should I dare say sweater weather? For sure, South Florida will be sporting a light sweater or jacket as lows along the coast will be in the low 60’s and some areas inland in the upper 50’s. The Florida Keys will be at around 70 degrees.

Warmer winds off the ocean should help temperatures climb with a chance of showers and storms returning on Friday ahead of another cold front.

Today in the Tropics: Watching broad low pressure in the Central Tropical Atlantic with a high chance to form late week.

.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7