Changes are coming with a front arriving later today. Cloud will build and winds will increase out of the North-Northeast with a chance of seeing some quick-moving showers through Saturday. High temperatures on Thursday will struggle to get to 80 degrees.

King Tides are present and tonight the Full Hunter’s Super moon will peak. Coastal Flood Advisory for Broward and Miami-Dade has been extended through Friday.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7