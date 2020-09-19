FALL FRONT ON THE HORIZON?

Happy Saturday, South Florida!
I hope everyone had a great week! We ended the week on a warm one but the East Coast metro areas were mostly quiet with just a few isolated thunderstorms rolling through our area late afternoon and early evening. That is a sign that the weather pattern is changing here in South Florida and we will begin to see some of those changes as early as today. As for earlier this morning, conditions were on the quiet side with a few isolated showers in the Keys before eventually fizzling out by the mid-morning hours.
A quiet but beautiful start to our Saturday in South Florida. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/unQF89m3XF
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) September 19, 2020
A weak front continues to linger across Central Florida but as we head into the end of the weekend, this front will actually begin to drop towards the south, eventually reaching South Florida. But not without the help of Tropical Storm Beta in the Gulf of Mexico and believe it or not, Hurricane Teddy over the Atlantic will also help push this front south towards us. These two systems will help bring the front across Central Florida a little farther south so that it actually reaches us here in South Florida. And because we have the front just to the north of us, the steering flow here in South Florida (the winds that steer thunderstorms) will be out of the Southwest. This means that afternoon thunderstorms will eventually reach the East Coast metro areas.
A weak front will drop south across our state this weekend. And believe it or not,…with an extra push from Hurricane Teddy (out in the Atlantic), this front will actually reach South Florida by early Monday. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/E0HJM54EdM
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) September 19, 2020
So today we can expect steamy sunshine and plenty of dry time through much of the day. Temperatures will quickly warm into the lower 90s, heat index values will be reaching the lower 100s, and then a few thunderstorms are likely to move into our area late afternoon and early evening. We talked about the steering flow being out of the west so naturally afternoon thunderstorms will favor the East Coast. But the steering flow is also a light one which means afternoon thunderstorms will take their time to reach us here late afternoon early evening. Hurricane Teddy out in the Atlantic is creating a swell across the open waters so rip currents will continue to be a big threat for us here up and down our East Coast beaches this weekend.
A Southwest wind will help temperatures quickly warm into the 90s today. Any afternoon storms that develop today will favor the East Coast metro areas but will take a while to reach us. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/xaAAmw4xOw
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) September 19, 2020
The latter part of the weekend looks to be a bit more active as far as showers and thunderstorms. Sunday looks to be the weather of the two weekend days but not a complete washout,…at least not in the morning. Clouds will build throughout the day. Then increasing showers & thunderstorms throughout the day as the weak front (mentioned above) begins to drop south moving closer and closer to our area. Because of the increase in clouds, showers and storms, our afternoon high temperatures on Sunday will likely remain in the upper 80s across most areas.
Plenty of dry time today before a few afternoon storms will reach us late in the day. Increasing clouds & better rain chance on Sunday. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/faeNBWBL2F
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) September 19, 2020
Once the front begins to clear South Florida by the beginning of the workweek, we will begin to notice a few changes. Once we get through the rain the clouds and the thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday, we will notice a big difference as far as our winds are concerned. As winds begin to veer out of the Northeast behind the cold front, wind speeds will also be picking up a significantly across South Florida. That means breezy to windy conditions will spread across South Florida on Monday with strong winds continuing through at least the middle of the workweek. By Tuesday and Wednesday the front should be south enough that it will allow some of the dry air to move into our area. We’re talking lower humidity by the middle of the work week and this is just in time for the start of fall which begins on Tuesday. Talk about perfect timing!
A few late afternoon storms reach the East Coast metro areas later today. Then better rain chance as we head into Monday with the arrival of a weak front. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/3Q559xN8IL
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) September 19, 2020
A quick check on the tropics because this season continues to break records. Earlier this week, the last name on the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season’s list was used. And that name was Wilfred. So now we must refer to the names from the Greek alphabet and those are the names that we will be using as storms continue to develop in the tropics. And so far Alpha and Beta are both names that have been used!
ACTIVE SATURDAY IN THE TROPICS: Tracking 3 active storms and watching 2 areas for possible development. (Wilfred was the last name on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season's list so now we use letters from the Greek Alphabet: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, etc.) @wsvn pic.twitter.com/TfarZlACCO
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) September 19, 2020
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.