The first robust, fall front of the season has swept across South Florida this Thursday morning and in its wake is a drier, milder and pleasant air mass, which will linger into the start of the weekend.

Lows this morning were cooler than they have been but it may have felt a bit cooler given the breeze. Numerous locations did reach the upper 60s.

Throughout the rest of the day Thursday, expect sunshine and patchy clouds along with below average high temperatures at around 80F.

Then overnight tonight, temperatures will drop further by about 5-8F compared to this morning. Expect lows in the low to mid 60s across most of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

With a forecast low Friday morning of 63F in Miami, that would make it the coolest low temperature recorded there since April.

Then during the day Friday, which is Halloween, it will be SPOOK-tacular with a good deal of sunshine, dry conditions, a lighter breeze and slightly cooler temperatures. Widespread highs in the upper 70s are forecast.

The dry and comfortable conditions will carry over into the evening hours for all the trick-or-treaters!

Heading into the weekend, it will start off cool with lows back down to the low to mid 60s Saturday morning. Temperatures will then rebound Sunday morning with lows milder, generally bottoming down into the upper 60s.

Highs this weekend will be in the low to mid 80s. That will be paired with cloudier skies across our southern locations on Saturday with a few showers possible across the Florida Keys.

Then there will be the potential for showers on Sunday depending on how quick and close moisture approaches from the Bahamas. Therefore, the best opportunity for seeing rain — if any — will be by the coast and across the Keys.

That rain chance will continue into Monday while a front approaches, which should usher in another push of drier air and perhaps drop in temperatures.

Tropical update

Hurricane Melissa is zooming away from the Bahamas and Caribbean islands and soon we can say so long to Melissa by this weekend.

Before we get there, it will impact Bermuda Thursday into Friday with hurricane conditions possible. A Hurricane Warning remains in effect for Bermuda.