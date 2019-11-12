FALL FRONT #1 ON THE WAY

While temperatures across many spots were just 1 degree shy of tying old records, the day did not disappoint. Low humidity and plenty of sunshine left nice conditions across all of South Florida. By the end of the day, clouds streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico made for a beautiful sunset!
A series of fronts will swing through South Florida this week. Front #1 is set to arrive early Wednesday morning and is forecast to stall out somewhere over the Florida Keys that same day. This will help keep clouds in the forecast while shower chances will be on the rise during the afternoon and evening. But that doesn’t mean temperatures will remain warm. Since the front swings through early in the morning, temperatures will already be “cooler” (more like comfortable and seasonal) on Wednesday morning. South Florida will be waking up to upper 60s and lower 70s on Wednesday.
Isolated showers will remain in the forecast on Thursday while Friday looks to be the wettest day of the week. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible as well. Front #2 is set to reach our state on Friday and is forecast to arrive to South Florida early Saturday. This one looks to be the stronger of the 2 fronts this week!
This weekend looks to be quite nice. While South Florida will have to deal with a few showers early Saturday, the rest of the day and the latter part of the weekend looks to be much drier. Now lets talk temperatures! Overnight temperatures are forecast to remain pleasant in the 60s but some areas could be waking up to the 50s, especially on Sunday morning. Afternoon temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Nice conditions continue for the start of the work week!