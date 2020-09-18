Fall Feel On The Way?

King Tides are back and will run through September 22nd, so minor street flooding possible during times of high tide. We get two high tides in a day and they are twelve hours apart. Next ones are between 9-11 pm.

Minor coastal street flooding possible during times of high tide today due to the King Tides. @wsvn @7weather #flwx #flkeys pic.twitter.com/HYLpiGWK5x — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 18, 2020

Models are advertising changes for the upcoming week!

Heading into Saturday, a front will be located North of the region and a reinforcing front attempting to push into North Florida. This will keep plenty of tropical moisture around with scattered showers and storms. More numerous on Sunday into Monday.

By Tuesday, models are hinting at drier air arriving with temperature slightly below average. Highs in the middle to upper 80’s across South Florida with lower humidity. Speaking of Tuesday, it marks the official start of Fall!

RAIN TREND showing chances going up especially on Sunday. Models suggesting a front could move through early next week knocking temperatures a few degrees and humidity. First dose of #Fall? @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/2GiYyEbrRZ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 18, 2020

Have a wonderful weekend and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7